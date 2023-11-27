Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Umatilla County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:34 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Umatilla County, Oregon? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Umatilla County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Umatilla High School at Burns High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM PT on November 27
- Location: Burns, OR
- Conference: 3A Eastern Oregon
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Umatilla High School at Burns High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on November 27
- Location: Burns, OR
- Conference: 3A Eastern Oregon
- How to Stream: Watch Here
