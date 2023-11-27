Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Umatilla County, Oregon? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer info on how to watch the games in the article below.

Umatilla County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Umatilla High School at Burns High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM PT on November 27

3:30 PM PT on November 27 Location: Burns, OR

Burns, OR Conference: 3A Eastern Oregon

3A Eastern Oregon How to Stream: Watch Here

