WCC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Monday, November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:22 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Long Beach State Beach versus the Pepperdine Waves is the only game on Monday's college basketball slate that features a WCC team in play.
WCC Women's Basketball Game Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Long Beach State Beach at Pepperdine Waves
|9:00 PM ET, Monday, November 27
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
