Should you wager on Brian Dumoulin to find the back of the net when the Seattle Kraken and the Chicago Blackhawks meet up on Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Brian Dumoulin score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Dumoulin stats and insights

  • Dumoulin has scored in two of 22 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Blackhawks yet this season.
  • Dumoulin has zero points on the power play.
  • Dumoulin averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.1%.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • On defense, the Blackhawks are giving up 70 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.1 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Dumoulin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:18 Home L 5-1
11/22/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 14:17 Home W 7-1
11/20/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:05 Home L 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:39 Away W 4-3
11/16/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 15:44 Home W 4-3 SO
11/15/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:15 Away L 4-3 OT
11/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:17 Home L 5-1
11/11/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 14:49 Home L 4-1
11/9/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:46 Away W 4-3
11/7/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:40 Away L 4-3 SO

Kraken vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

