The Seattle Kraken, Jaden Schwartz among them, meet the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET, at United Center. Thinking about a bet on Schwartz in the Kraken-Blackhawks matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Jaden Schwartz vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and ROOT Sports NW

0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Schwartz Season Stats Insights

Schwartz's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:36 per game on the ice, is -8.

Schwartz has scored a goal in seven of 22 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Schwartz has a point in 12 games this year (out of 22), including multiple points three times.

Schwartz has an assist in six of 22 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Schwartz has an implied probability of 59.8% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 38.5% chance of Schwartz having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Schwartz Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks have given up 70 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 22nd in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-21) ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 22 Games 3 15 Points 1 8 Goals 0 7 Assists 1

