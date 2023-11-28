The Seattle Kraken, with Jared McCann, will be on the ice Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Chicago Blackhawks. Prop bets for McCann are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Jared McCann vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

McCann Season Stats Insights

McCann has averaged 16:48 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -10).

McCann has a goal in nine games this season through 22 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

McCann has a point in nine games this season (out of 22), including multiple points four times.

In four of 22 games this season, McCann has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

McCann's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 54.5% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, McCann has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

McCann Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks have given up 70 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 22nd in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -21 goal differential ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 22 Games 3 13 Points 7 9 Goals 5 4 Assists 2

