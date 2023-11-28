Jordan Eberle and the Seattle Kraken will be in action on Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Chicago Blackhawks. Thinking about a wager on Eberle? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Jordan Eberle vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and ROOT Sports NW

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Eberle Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Eberle has a plus-minus of -5, while averaging 14:51 on the ice per game.

Eberle has a goal in three games this season through 19 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Eberle has registered a point in a game eight times this year over 19 games played, with multiple points in two games.

In seven of 19 games this year, Eberle has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Eberle's implied probability to go over his point total is 58.2% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 40% of Eberle going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Eberle Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks have given up 70 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 22nd in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-21) ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 19 Games 3 11 Points 4 3 Goals 1 8 Assists 3

