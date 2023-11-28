Coming off a loss last time out, the Seattle Kraken will visit the Chicago Blackhawks (who also lost their previous game) on Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET.

Tune in to watch the Kraken and Blackhawks meet on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and ROOT Sports NW.

Kraken Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and ROOT Sports NW

United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Kraken vs Blackhawks Additional Info

Kraken Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Kraken are conceding 76 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 29th in NHL play.

The Kraken's 61 total goals (2.8 per game) rank 23rd in the NHL.

Over the last 10 contests, the Kraken have claimed 55.0% of the possible points with a 4-3-3 record.

Defensively, the Kraken have given up 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.0 goals-per-game average (30 total) during that stretch.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Vince Dunn 22 3 16 19 10 12 - Oliver Bjorkstrand 22 7 12 19 8 12 40% Eeli Tolvanen 22 5 10 15 7 7 40% Jaden Schwartz 22 8 7 15 5 13 60.5% Jared McCann 22 9 4 13 5 5 58.6%

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks' total of 70 goals allowed (3.7 per game) is 22nd in the league.

The Blackhawks have 49 goals this season (2.6 per game), 30th in the NHL.

In the past 10 contests, the Blackhawks have secured 65.0% of the possible points with a 3-7-0 record.

Defensively, the Blackhawks have allowed 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 30 goals during that span.

Blackhawks Key Players