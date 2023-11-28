The Seattle Kraken, Oliver Bjorkstrand included, will meet the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Bjorkstrand's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Oliver Bjorkstrand vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and ROOT Sports NW

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Bjorkstrand Season Stats Insights

Bjorkstrand has averaged 16:38 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +4).

Bjorkstrand has netted a goal in a game six times this year in 22 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 12 of 22 games this year, Bjorkstrand has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

In nine of 22 games this year, Bjorkstrand has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Bjorkstrand hits the over on his points over/under is 59.8%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Bjorkstrand has an implied probability of 42.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Bjorkstrand Stats vs. the Blackhawks

On defense, the Blackhawks are conceding 70 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.

The team's goal differential (-21) ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 22 Games 3 19 Points 3 7 Goals 1 12 Assists 2

