Can we anticipate Pierre-Edouard Bellemare finding the back of the net when the Seattle Kraken face off with the Chicago Blackhawks at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Pierre-Edouard Bellemare score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Bellemare stats and insights

In two of 19 games this season, Bellemare has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blackhawks.

Bellemare has zero points on the power play.

Bellemare's shooting percentage is 12.5%, and he averages 0.7 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are conceding 70 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.1 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Bellemare recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 10:27 Home L 5-1 11/22/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:01 Home W 7-1 11/20/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:13 Home L 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 9:36 Away W 4-3 11/16/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:01 Home W 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 10:39 Away L 4-3 OT 11/7/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 8:34 Away L 4-3 SO 11/4/2023 Flames 0 0 0 7:31 Home L 6-3 11/2/2023 Predators 0 0 0 8:46 Home W 4-2 10/30/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 10:35 Away W 4-3 OT

Kraken vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and ROOT Sports NW

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and ROOT Sports NW

