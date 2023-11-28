How to Watch Portland vs. Portland State on TV or Live Stream - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:18 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Portland Pilots (4-2) go up against the Portland State Vikings (5-1) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Viking Pavillion. It starts at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Portland vs. Portland State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Viking Pavillion in Portland, Oregon
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Portland Stats Insights
- The Pilots have shot at a 47.8% clip from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points greater than the 42.6% shooting opponents of the Vikings have averaged.
- Portland is 4-1 when it shoots better than 42.6% from the field.
- The Vikings are the rebounding team in the nation, the Pilots rank 284th.
- The Pilots put up an average of 83 points per game, 19.7 more points than the 63.3 the Vikings allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 63.3 points, Portland is 4-2.
Portland Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Portland averaged 83.6 points per game at home last season, and 68.8 on the road.
- At home, the Pilots conceded 77.5 points per game, 2.5 fewer points than they allowed away (80).
- Portland drained more 3-pointers at home (10.4 per game) than away (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.8%) than on the road (30.3%).
Portland Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/15/2023
|Tennessee State
|L 75-65
|Chiles Center
|11/18/2023
|@ Nevada
|L 108-83
|Lawlor Events Center
|11/25/2023
|Willamette
|W 107-84
|Chiles Center
|11/28/2023
|@ Portland State
|-
|Viking Pavillion
|12/1/2023
|Wyoming
|-
|Chiles Center
|12/3/2023
|Air Force
|-
|Chiles Center
