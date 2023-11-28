The Portland Pilots (4-2) go up against the Portland State Vikings (5-1) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Viking Pavillion. It starts at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Portland vs. Portland State Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Viking Pavillion in Portland, Oregon
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Portland Stats Insights

  • The Pilots have shot at a 47.8% clip from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points greater than the 42.6% shooting opponents of the Vikings have averaged.
  • Portland is 4-1 when it shoots better than 42.6% from the field.
  • The Vikings are the rebounding team in the nation, the Pilots rank 284th.
  • The Pilots put up an average of 83 points per game, 19.7 more points than the 63.3 the Vikings allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 63.3 points, Portland is 4-2.

Portland Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Portland averaged 83.6 points per game at home last season, and 68.8 on the road.
  • At home, the Pilots conceded 77.5 points per game, 2.5 fewer points than they allowed away (80).
  • Portland drained more 3-pointers at home (10.4 per game) than away (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.8%) than on the road (30.3%).

Portland Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/15/2023 Tennessee State L 75-65 Chiles Center
11/18/2023 @ Nevada L 108-83 Lawlor Events Center
11/25/2023 Willamette W 107-84 Chiles Center
11/28/2023 @ Portland State - Viking Pavillion
12/1/2023 Wyoming - Chiles Center
12/3/2023 Air Force - Chiles Center

