The Portland Pilots (4-2) go up against the Portland State Vikings (5-1) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Viking Pavillion. It starts at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Portland vs. Portland State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Viking Pavillion in Portland, Oregon

Viking Pavillion in Portland, Oregon TV: ESPN+

Portland Stats Insights

The Pilots have shot at a 47.8% clip from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points greater than the 42.6% shooting opponents of the Vikings have averaged.

Portland is 4-1 when it shoots better than 42.6% from the field.

The Vikings are the rebounding team in the nation, the Pilots rank 284th.

The Pilots put up an average of 83 points per game, 19.7 more points than the 63.3 the Vikings allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 63.3 points, Portland is 4-2.

Portland Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Portland averaged 83.6 points per game at home last season, and 68.8 on the road.

At home, the Pilots conceded 77.5 points per game, 2.5 fewer points than they allowed away (80).

Portland drained more 3-pointers at home (10.4 per game) than away (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.8%) than on the road (30.3%).

Portland Upcoming Schedule