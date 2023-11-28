Tuesday's contest between the Portland State Vikings (5-1) and Portland Pilots (4-2) going head-to-head at Viking Pavillion has a projected final score of 75-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Portland State, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 10:00 PM ET on November 28.

There is no line set for the game.

Portland vs. Portland State Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Viking Pavillion

Portland vs. Portland State Score Prediction

Prediction: Portland State 75, Portland 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Portland vs. Portland State

Computer Predicted Spread: Portland State (-4.5)

Portland State (-4.5) Computer Predicted Total: 145.9

Portland Performance Insights

The Pilots outscore opponents by 3.5 points per game (posting 83.0 points per game, 51st in college basketball, and allowing 79.5 per contest, 322nd in college basketball) and have a +21 scoring differential.

Portland ranks 126th in college basketball at 34.7 rebounds per game. That's 2.5 more than the 32.2 its opponents average.

Portland knocks down 9.5 three-pointers per game (44th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 10.2. It shoots 35.2% from deep, and its opponents shoot 36.7%.

Portland has lost the turnover battle on average this season, committing 14.8 per game (340th in college basketball) while forcing 10.8 (282nd in college basketball).

