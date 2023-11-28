The Portland State Vikings (5-1) play the Portland Pilots (4-2) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 on ESPN+.

Portland State vs. Portland Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Viking Pavillion in Portland, Oregon

Viking Pavillion in Portland, Oregon TV: ESPN+

Portland State Stats Insights

The Vikings are shooting 42.4% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 43.1% the Pilots allow to opponents.

In games Portland State shoots higher than 43.1% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.

The Vikings are the 220th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Pilots rank 129th.

The 70.5 points per game the Vikings score are 9.0 fewer points than the Pilots allow (79.5).

Portland State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Portland State scored 77.7 points per game at home last year, compared to 74.4 points per game in away games, a difference of 3.3 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Vikings allowed 68.2 points per game in home games. Away from home, they allowed 79.1.

Looking at three-point shooting, Portland State fared better when playing at home last year, averaging 7.6 threes per game with a 34.9% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 threes per game and a 32.7% three-point percentage in road games.

Portland State Upcoming Schedule