Tuesday's game features the Portland State Vikings (5-1) and the Portland Pilots (4-2) squaring off at Viking Pavillion (on November 28) at 10:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 75-71 win for Portland State.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Portland State vs. Portland Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Portland State vs. Portland Score Prediction

Prediction: Portland State 75, Portland 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Portland State vs. Portland

Computer Predicted Spread: Portland State (-4.5)

Portland State (-4.5) Computer Predicted Total: 145.9

Portland State Performance Insights

The Vikings' +43 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 70.5 points per game (259th in college basketball) while allowing 63.3 per contest (47th in college basketball).

Portland State pulls down 32.3 rebounds per game (221st in college basketball) while allowing 31 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.3 boards per game.

Portland State hits 8 three-pointers per game (122nd in college basketball) at a 33.8% rate (154th in college basketball), compared to the 8 its opponents make while shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc.

The Vikings' 94.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 180th in college basketball, and the 85 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 97th in college basketball.

Portland State has committed 3.1 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.2 (65th in college basketball action) while forcing 13.3 (110th in college basketball).

