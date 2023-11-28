The Portland State Vikings (3-0) will face the Portland Pilots (3-0) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

Portland State vs. Portland Game Information

Portland State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Cameron Parker: 18.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 6.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jorell Saterfield: 13.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Hunter Woods: 9.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Isaiah Johnson: 7.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Bobby Harvey: 7.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Portland Top Players (2022-23)

  • Tyler Robertson: 15.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 5.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Moses Wood: 15.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Kristian Sjolund: 11.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Alden Applewhite: 7.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Juan Sebastian Gorosito: 7.7 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Portland State vs. Portland Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Portland State Rank Portland State AVG Portland AVG Portland Rank
68th 76.2 Points Scored 77.8 39th
321st 75.5 Points Allowed 78.6 352nd
335th 28.3 Rebounds 30.2 266th
246th 7.8 Off. Rebounds 7.0 297th
166th 7.5 3pt Made 9.6 14th
109th 13.9 Assists 14.8 56th
160th 11.7 Turnovers 12.5 249th

