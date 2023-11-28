Portland State vs. Portland November 28 Tickets & Start Time
The Portland State Vikings (3-0) will face the Portland Pilots (3-0) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
Portland State vs. Portland Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Portland State Top Players (2022-23)
- Cameron Parker: 18.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 6.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jorell Saterfield: 13.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Hunter Woods: 9.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Isaiah Johnson: 7.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Bobby Harvey: 7.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
Portland Top Players (2022-23)
- Tyler Robertson: 15.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 5.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Moses Wood: 15.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Kristian Sjolund: 11.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Alden Applewhite: 7.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Juan Sebastian Gorosito: 7.7 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Portland State vs. Portland Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Portland State Rank
|Portland State AVG
|Portland AVG
|Portland Rank
|68th
|76.2
|Points Scored
|77.8
|39th
|321st
|75.5
|Points Allowed
|78.6
|352nd
|335th
|28.3
|Rebounds
|30.2
|266th
|246th
|7.8
|Off. Rebounds
|7.0
|297th
|166th
|7.5
|3pt Made
|9.6
|14th
|109th
|13.9
|Assists
|14.8
|56th
|160th
|11.7
|Turnovers
|12.5
|249th
