The Portland State Vikings (3-0) meet the Portland Pilots (3-0) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Portland vs. Portland State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Portland Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Portland Top Players (2022-23)

Tyler Robertson: 15.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 5.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 5.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Moses Wood: 15.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Kristian Sjolund: 11.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Alden Applewhite: 7.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Juan Sebastian Gorosito: 7.7 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Portland State Top Players (2022-23)

Cameron Parker: 18.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 6.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

18.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 6.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Jorell Saterfield: 13.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Hunter Woods: 9.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Isaiah Johnson: 7.3 PTS, 3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

7.3 PTS, 3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK Bobby Harvey: 7.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Portland vs. Portland State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Portland State Rank Portland State AVG Portland AVG Portland Rank 68th 76.2 Points Scored 77.8 39th 321st 75.5 Points Allowed 78.6 352nd 335th 28.3 Rebounds 30.2 266th 246th 7.8 Off. Rebounds 7 297th 166th 7.5 3pt Made 9.6 14th 109th 13.9 Assists 14.8 56th 160th 11.7 Turnovers 12.5 249th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.