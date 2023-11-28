How to Watch 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup, Campeonato Uruguayo Primera & More: Soccer Streaming Live - Tuesday, November 28
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 1:12 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Argentina versus Germany in a 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup match is a game to catch on a Tuesday soccer slate that has a lot of exciting contests.
Soccer Streaming Live Today
Watch 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup: Argentina vs Germany
- League: 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup
- Game Time: 3:20 AM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup: France vs Mali
- League: 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup
- Game Time: 6:48 AM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Campeonato Uruguayo Primera: Fénix vs Peñarol
- League: Campeonato Uruguayo Primera
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: GolTV
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch UEFA Champions League: Feyenoord vs Atletico Madrid
- League: UEFA Champions League
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
