Clackamas County, Oregon has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Clackamas County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Oregon City High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM PT on November 29

4:30 PM PT on November 29 Location: Oregon City, OR

Oregon City, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Gladstone High School at Pendleton High School