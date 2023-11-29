Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Clatsop County, Oregon today by tuning in and catching every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Clatsop County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Cascade Senior High School at Seaside High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 29

7:00 PM PT on November 29 Location: Seaside, OR

Seaside, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Neah-Kah-Nie High School at Knappa High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on November 29

7:30 PM PT on November 29 Location: Astoria, OR

Astoria, OR Conference: 2A Northwest

2A Northwest How to Stream: Watch Here

Warrenton High School at Clatskanie High School