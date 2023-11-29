Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clatsop County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 8:34 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Clatsop County, Oregon today by tuning in and catching every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Clatsop County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cascade Senior High School at Seaside High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 29
- Location: Seaside, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Neah-Kah-Nie High School at Knappa High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on November 29
- Location: Astoria, OR
- Conference: 2A Northwest
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Warrenton High School at Clatskanie High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM PT on November 29
- Location: Clatskanie, OR
- Conference: 3A Coastal Range
- How to Stream: Watch Here
