Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Coos County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:34 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school basketball competition in Coos County, Oregon today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Coos County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Siuslaw High School at North Bend High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM PT on November 29
- Location: North Bend, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brookings-Harbor High School at Bandon High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on November 29
- Location: Bandon, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mohawk High School at Myrtle Point High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 29
- Location: Myrtle Point, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
