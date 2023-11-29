There is high school basketball competition in Coos County, Oregon today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Coos County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Siuslaw High School at North Bend High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM PT on November 29

5:30 PM PT on November 29 Location: North Bend, OR

North Bend, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Brookings-Harbor High School at Bandon High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on November 29

6:00 PM PT on November 29 Location: Bandon, OR

Bandon, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Mohawk High School at Myrtle Point High School