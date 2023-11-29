Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Deschutes County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:33 AM PST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
In Deschutes County, Oregon, there are exciting high school basketball games on the schedule today. Info on how to stream them is available here.
Deschutes County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sisters High School at Burns High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM PT on November 29
- Location: Burns, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Cascades Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on November 29
- Location: Bend, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sisters High School at Burns High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on November 29
- Location: Burns, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
