Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Harney County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:33 AM PST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
In Harney County, Oregon, there are interesting high school basketball games on the docket today. Info on how to stream them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Harney County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sisters High School at Burns High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM PT on November 29
- Location: Burns, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sisters High School at Burns High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on November 29
- Location: Burns, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.