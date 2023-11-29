Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hood River County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 8:34 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Hood River County, Oregon today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Hood River County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Columbia High School at Hood River Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM PT on November 29
- Location: Hood River, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
