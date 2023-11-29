High school basketball competition in Lane County, Oregon is happening today, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lane County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Siuslaw High School at North Bend High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM PT on November 29

5:30 PM PT on November 29 Location: North Bend, OR

North Bend, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Pleasant Hill High School at Amity High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on November 29

6:00 PM PT on November 29 Location: Amity, OR

Amity, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Mohawk High School at Myrtle Point High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 29

7:00 PM PT on November 29 Location: Myrtle Point, OR

Myrtle Point, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Elmira High School at Sweet Home High School