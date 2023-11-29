Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Malheur County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:33 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Malheur County, Oregon today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Malheur County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Four Rivers Community School at Pine Eagle High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM PT on November 29
- Location: Halfway, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
