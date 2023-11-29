Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marion County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:33 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Marion County, Oregon today by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Marion County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at West Salem High School
- Game Time: 5:35 PM PT on November 29
- Location: Salem, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Century High School at Sprague High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on November 29
- Location: Salem, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ida B Wells High School at West Salem High School
- Game Time: 6:35 PM PT on November 29
- Location: Salem, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dayton High School at Western Christian School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM PT on November 29
- Location: Dayton, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cascade Senior High School at Seaside High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 29
- Location: Seaside, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Salem High School at McKay High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 29
- Location: Salem, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vernonia High School at Crosshill Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 29
- Location: Turner, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Linn Christian Academy at Western Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on November 29
- Location: Salem, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Jefferson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on November 29
- Location: Jefferson, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.