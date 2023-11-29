Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Marion County, Oregon today by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Marion County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at West Salem High School

Game Time: 5:35 PM PT on November 29

Location: Salem, OR

How to Stream: Watch Here

Century High School at Sprague High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on November 29

Location: Salem, OR

How to Stream: Watch Here

Ida B Wells High School at West Salem High School

Game Time: 6:35 PM PT on November 29

Location: Salem, OR

How to Stream: Watch Here

Dayton High School at Western Christian School

Game Time: 6:50 PM PT on November 29

Location: Dayton, OR

How to Stream: Watch Here

Cascade Senior High School at Seaside High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 29

Location: Seaside, OR

How to Stream: Watch Here

North Salem High School at McKay High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 29

Location: Salem, OR

How to Stream: Watch Here

Vernonia High School at Crosshill Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 29

Location: Turner, OR

How to Stream: Watch Here

East Linn Christian Academy at Western Christian School

Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on November 29

Location: Salem, OR

How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Jefferson High School