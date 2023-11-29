How to Watch the Ole Miss vs. Louisville Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:56 PM PST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Ole Miss Rebels (6-1) aim to build on a five-game winning streak when they host the Louisville Cardinals (6-1) at 9:15 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. The game airs on ESPNU.
Ole Miss Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET
- Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Ole Miss vs. Louisville Scoring Comparison
- The Cardinals put up 27.1 more points per game (81.7) than the Rebels give up to opponents (54.6).
- Louisville is 6-1 when it scores more than 54.6 points.
- Ole Miss is 6-1 when it gives up fewer than 81.7 points.
- The Rebels record 8.8 more points per game (68.9) than the Cardinals allow (60.1).
- Ole Miss has a 3-1 record when scoring more than 60.1 points.
- Louisville is 4-0 when giving up fewer than 68.9 points.
- The Rebels shoot 41.3% from the field, only 0.1% higher than the Cardinals allow defensively.
- The Cardinals' 46.4 shooting percentage from the field is 12.7 higher than the Rebels have conceded.
Ole Miss Leaders
- Madison Scott: 10.9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 61.7 FG%
- Marquesha Davis: 11.7 PTS, 52.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)
- Kirsten Deans: 9.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)
- Kennedy Todd-Williams: 7.3 PTS, 31.3 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16)
- Snudda Collins: 9.9 PTS, 35.9 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)
Louisville Leaders
Ole Miss Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Arizona
|W 56-47
|Imperial Arena
|11/20/2023
|Michigan
|W 60-49
|Imperial Arena
|11/25/2023
|Little Rock
|W 58-45
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|11/29/2023
|Louisville
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|12/2/2023
|@ Southern Miss
|-
|Reed Green Coliseum
|12/12/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
Louisville Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Alabama
|L 78-73
|Leonard E. Merrell Center
|11/25/2023
|Liberty
|W 72-63
|Leonard E. Merrell Center
|11/26/2023
|Gonzaga
|W 81-70
|Leonard E. Merrell Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Ole Miss
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|12/3/2023
|N.C. A&T
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/10/2023
|Kentucky
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
