Wednesday's game features the Oregon State Beavers (4-0) and the Weber State Wildcats (0-6) squaring off at Gill Coliseum in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 77-52 win for heavily favored Oregon State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on November 29.

In their last time out, the Beavers won on Wednesday 88-52 against UMBC.

Oregon State vs. Weber State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Oregon State vs. Weber State Score Prediction

Prediction: Oregon State 77, Weber State 52

Oregon State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Beavers' +68 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 2.2 points per game) was a result of putting up 67.0 points per game (139th in college basketball) while allowing 64.8 per contest (193rd in college basketball).

Oregon State averaged 63.9 points per game last year in conference contests, which was 3.1 fewer points per game than its season average (67.0).

At home, the Beavers averaged 11.2 more points per game last season (72.6) than they did in away games (61.4).

Defensively Oregon State played better in home games last year, giving up 63.4 points per game, compared to 65.1 on the road.

