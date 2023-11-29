Pac-12 Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Wednesday, November 29
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:23 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions versus the Washington State Cougars is one of two games on Wednesday's college basketball slate that includes a Pac-12 team in play.
Pac-12 Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Weber State Wildcats at Oregon State Beavers
|2:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29
|-
|Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at Washington State Cougars
|10:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29
|Pac-12 Network
