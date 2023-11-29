Wednesday's contest that pits the Fresno State Bulldogs (5-2) against the Portland State Vikings (3-2) at Save Mart Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 67-55 in favor of Fresno State, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on November 29.

The Vikings head into this game following a 75-68 victory against Seattle U on Saturday.

Portland State vs. Fresno State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Save Mart Center in Fresno, California

Portland State vs. Fresno State Score Prediction

Prediction: Fresno State 67, Portland State 55

Other Big Sky Predictions

Portland State Schedule Analysis

Portland State has one loss against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 44th-most in the nation.

Portland State 2023-24 Best Wins

71-62 on the road over UC Davis (No. 282) on November 9

75-68 at home over Seattle U (No. 333) on November 25

Portland State Leaders

Esmeralda Morales: 21.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 43.7 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (17-for-47)

21.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 43.7 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (17-for-47) Mia 'Uhila: 9.0 PTS, 2.0 STL, 32.4 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

9.0 PTS, 2.0 STL, 32.4 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16) Rhema Ogele: 12.3 PTS, 65.4 FG%

12.3 PTS, 65.4 FG% Century McCartney: 3.0 PTS, 27.3 FG%

3.0 PTS, 27.3 FG% Joy Haltom: 2.5 PTS, 3.3 STL, 25.0 FG%

Portland State Performance Insights

The Vikings' -19 scoring differential (being outscored by 3.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 60.2 points per game (263rd in college basketball) while allowing 64.0 per outing (181st in college basketball).

