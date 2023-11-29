Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Umatilla County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:34 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball competition in Umatilla County, Oregon is happening today, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Umatilla County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Gladstone High School at Pendleton High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on November 29
- Location: Pendleton, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.