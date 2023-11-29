Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wallowa County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:33 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball is happening today in Wallowa County, Oregon, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Wallowa County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wallowa High School at Enterprise High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on November 29
- Location: Enterprise, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
