Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:33 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Washington County, Oregon? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Washington County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Century High School at Sprague High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on November 29
- Location: Salem, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
