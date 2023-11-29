WCC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Wednesday, November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:22 AM PST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WCC teams will take the court across three games on Wednesday's college basketball slate. That includes the Gonzaga Bulldogs squaring off against the Eastern Washington Eagles at Reese Court.
WCC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|San Diego Toreros at Nevada Wolf Pack
|4:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29
|NSN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Gonzaga Bulldogs at Eastern Washington Eagles
|9:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Santa Clara Broncos at Sacramento State Hornets
|9:30 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
