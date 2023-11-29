WCC teams will take the court across three games on Wednesday's college basketball slate. That includes the Gonzaga Bulldogs squaring off against the Eastern Washington Eagles at Reese Court.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

WCC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV San Diego Toreros at Nevada Wolf Pack 4:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29 NSN (Live stream on Fubo) Gonzaga Bulldogs at Eastern Washington Eagles 9:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Santa Clara Broncos at Sacramento State Hornets 9:30 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow WCC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!