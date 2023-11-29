Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Yamhill County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:34 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Yamhill County, Oregon today, we've got the information.
Yamhill County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pleasant Hill High School at Amity High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on November 29
- Location: Amity, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dayton High School at Western Christian School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM PT on November 29
- Location: Dayton, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Delphian School at Perrydale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 29
- Location: Amity, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
