Will Brandon Tanev Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on November 30?
Can we count on Brandon Tanev finding the back of the net when the Seattle Kraken clash with the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Brandon Tanev score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)
Tanev stats and insights
- Tanev has scored in two of eight games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Maple Leafs.
- Tanev has no points on the power play.
- Tanev's shooting percentage is 16.7%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- The Maple Leafs are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 66 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20.8 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.
Tanev recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|3:37
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/22/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|14:51
|Home
|W 7-1
|11/20/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|15:59
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|13:29
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|16:46
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/15/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|15:49
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|14:15
|Home
|L 5-1
|10/10/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|10:07
|Away
|L 4-1
Kraken vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
