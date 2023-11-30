The Cleveland Cavaliers (10-8) square off against the Portland Trail Blazers (5-12) as double-digit, 11.5-point favorites on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSOH and ROOT Sports NW+.

Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers Game Info & Odds

Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers Score Prediction

Prediction: Cavaliers 116 - Trail Blazers 105

Trail Blazers vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers

Pick ATS: Trail Blazers (+ 11.5)

Trail Blazers (+ 11.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Cavaliers (-11.2)

Cavaliers (-11.2) Pick OU: Over (219.5)



Over (219.5) Computer Predicted Total: 220.6

The Cavaliers have had less success against the spread than the Trail Blazers this season, putting up an ATS record of 7-11-0, compared to the 8-9-0 mark of the Blazers.

When it comes to going over the point total in 2023-24, Cleveland does it more often (55.6% of the time) than Portland (41.2%).

The Cavaliers have a .545 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (6-5) this season, better than the .294 winning percentage for the Trail Blazers as a moneyline underdog (5-12).

Trail Blazers Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Trail Blazers are worst in the league on offense (104.8 points scored per game) and 13th on defense (112.5 points conceded).

In 2023-24, Portland is fourth-worst in the league in rebounds (40.7 per game) and fifth-worst in rebounds allowed (45.6).

The Trail Blazers are worst in the league in assists (21.8 per game) in 2023-24.

In terms of turnovers, Portland is fourth-worst in the NBA in committing them (15.5 per game). However it is second-best in forcing them (16.1 per game).

In 2023-24 the Trail Blazers are fifth-worst in the NBA in 3-point makes (10.8 per game) and second-worst in 3-point percentage (33.5%).

