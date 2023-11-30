Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Coos County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:33 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Coos County, Oregon? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Coos County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Powers High School at Mapleton High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on November 30
- Location: Mapleton, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.