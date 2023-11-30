Will D'Wayne Eskridge Play in Week 13? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
D'Wayne Eskridge was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Seattle Seahawks' Week 13 game against the Dallas Cowboys starts at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday. Take a look at Eskridge's stats on this page.
D'Wayne Eskridge Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ribs
- There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Seahawks this week:
- Will Dissly (DNP/hip): 10 Rec; 108 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Dareke Young (DNP/abdomen): 10 Rec; 108 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Seahawks vs. Cowboys Game Info
- Game Day: November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
Eskridge 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Eskridge Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 8
|Browns
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Rams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 12
|49ers
|0
|0
|0
