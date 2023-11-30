Dareke Young did not participate in his most recent practice. The Seattle Seahawks match up with the Dallas Cowboys at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday in Week 13. Take a look at Young's stats below.

In the air last year, Young was targeted two times, with season stats of 24 yards on two receptions (12.0 per catch) and zero TDs.

Dareke Young Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Abdomen

There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Seahawks this week: Will Dissly (DNP/hip): 10 Rec; 108 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs D'Wayne Eskridge (LP/ribs): 0 Rec



Seahawks vs. Cowboys Game Info

Game Day: November 30, 2023

November 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Young 2022 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 2 2 24 23 0 12.0

Young Game-by-Game (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 18 Rams 2 2 24 0 Wild Card @49ers 1 1 11 0

