Deandre Ayton and the Portland Trail Blazers take the court versus the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday.

In his last action, a 114-110 win over the Pacers, Ayton totaled 22 points and 13 rebounds.

Now let's examine Ayton's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Deandre Ayton Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 13.3 14.6 Rebounds 10.5 11.1 9.5 Assists -- 1.6 1.6 PRA -- 26 25.7 PR -- 24.4 24.1



Deandre Ayton Insights vs. the Cavaliers

Ayton is responsible for taking 11.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 10.4 per game.

Ayton's Trail Blazers average 102.7 possessions per game, which ranks 23rd among NBA teams, while the Cavaliers have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 15th with 100.9 possessions per contest.

The Cavaliers are the 10th-best defensive team in the league, giving up 112.2 points per contest.

The Cavaliers are the 17th-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 44.3 rebounds per game.

The Cavaliers allow 24.8 assists per game, ninth-ranked in the league.

Deandre Ayton vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/15/2023 26 6 6 0 0 0 0

