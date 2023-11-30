Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Douglas County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:34 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Douglas County, Oregon and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Douglas County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Yoncalla High School at C.S. Lewis Academy
- Game Time: 8:00 PM PT on November 30
- Location: Mapleton, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
