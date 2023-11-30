The Seattle Kraken, Eeli Tolvanen included, will face the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Tolvanen intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Eeli Tolvanen vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Tolvanen Season Stats Insights

Tolvanen has averaged 15:56 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +2).

In four of 23 games this year, Tolvanen has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 12 of 23 games this season, Tolvanen has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Tolvanen has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in 10 of 23 games played.

Tolvanen's implied probability to go over his point total is 54.1% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Tolvanen going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 38.5%.

Tolvanen Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are giving up 66 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.

The team's 0 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 23 Games 2 15 Points 1 5 Goals 1 10 Assists 0

