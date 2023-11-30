Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Harney County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:33 AM PST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Harney County, Oregon today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Harney County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Weiser High School at Burns High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on November 30
- Location: Burns, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.