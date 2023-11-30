Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jackson County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:34 AM PST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Jackson County, Oregon today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Jackson County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Milo Adventist Academy at Prospect Charter School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on November 30
- Location: Prospect, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Valley High School at Phoenix High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on November 30
- Location: Phoenix, OR
- Conference: 4A Skyline
- How to Stream: Watch Here
