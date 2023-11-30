With the Seattle Seahawks squaring off against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 13 (Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), is Jaxon Smith-Njigba a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we dissect the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Jaxon Smith-Njigba score a touchdown against the Cowboys?

Odds to score a TD this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a TD)

Smith-Njigba has caught 38 passes on 57 targets for 406 yards and two scores, averaging 36.9 yards per game.

Smith-Njigba has reeled in two touchdown catches this year in 11 games, one apiece on two occasions.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Rams 5 3 13 0 Week 2 @Lions 6 5 34 0 Week 3 Panthers 3 1 10 0 Week 4 @Giants 6 3 5 0 Week 6 @Bengals 5 4 48 0 Week 7 Cardinals 7 4 63 1 Week 8 Browns 4 3 36 1 Week 9 @Ravens 7 6 63 0 Week 10 Commanders 5 4 53 0 Week 11 @Rams 6 3 40 0 Week 12 49ers 3 2 41 0

