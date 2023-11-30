Can we expect Justin Schultz scoring a goal when the Seattle Kraken play the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Justin Schultz score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Schultz stats and insights

Schultz has scored in two of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Maple Leafs.

He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Schultz averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.3%.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

On defense, the Maple Leafs are allowing 66 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20.8 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

Schultz recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:42 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:48 Home L 5-1 11/22/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 16:18 Home W 7-1 11/20/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:54 Home L 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 17:12 Away W 4-3 11/16/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:08 Home W 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:49 Away L 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:05 Home L 5-1 11/11/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:39 Home L 4-1 11/9/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 13:44 Away W 4-3

Kraken vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

