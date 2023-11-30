Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Klamath County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:32 PM PST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Klamath County, Oregon today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Klamath County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Chiloquin High School at Klamath Union High School
- Game Time: 10:30 AM PT on November 30
- Location: Dorris, CA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hayfork High School at Henley High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM PT on November 30
- Location: Dorris, CA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
