The Seattle Kraken's (8-10-5) injury report has three players listed as they prepare for their Thursday, November 30 matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs (11-6-3) at Scotiabank Arena, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET.

Seattle Kraken Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Andre Burakovsky LW Out Upper Body
Brandon Tanev LW Questionable Lower Body
Jaden Schwartz C Questionable Lower Body

Toronto Maple Leafs Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Matt Murray G Out Hip
John Klingberg D Out Undisclosed
Jake Muzzin D Out For Season Back
Mark Giordano D Questionable Upper Body
Timothy Liljegren D Out Lower Body

Kraken vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: Toronto, Ontario
  • Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Kraken Season Insights

  • The Kraken have 64 goals this season (2.8 per game), 19th in the NHL.
  • Seattle's total of 80 goals allowed (3.5 per game) ranks 30th in the league.
  • Their -16 goal differential is 27th in the league.

Maple Leafs Season Insights

  • Toronto ranks 15th in the NHL with 66 goals scored (3.3 per game).
  • Their goal differential (0) ranks 16th in the league.

Kraken vs. Maple Leafs Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Maple Leafs (-190) Kraken (+155) 6.5

