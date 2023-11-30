The Seattle Kraken's (8-10-5) injury report has three players listed as they prepare for their Thursday, November 30 matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs (11-6-3) at Scotiabank Arena, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET.

Seattle Kraken Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Andre Burakovsky LW Out Upper Body Brandon Tanev LW Questionable Lower Body Jaden Schwartz C Questionable Lower Body

Toronto Maple Leafs Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Matt Murray G Out Hip John Klingberg D Out Undisclosed Jake Muzzin D Out For Season Back Mark Giordano D Questionable Upper Body Timothy Liljegren D Out Lower Body

Kraken vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Location: Toronto, Ontario

Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Kraken Season Insights

The Kraken have 64 goals this season (2.8 per game), 19th in the NHL.

Seattle's total of 80 goals allowed (3.5 per game) ranks 30th in the league.

Their -16 goal differential is 27th in the league.

Maple Leafs Season Insights

Toronto ranks 15th in the NHL with 66 goals scored (3.3 per game).

Their goal differential (0) ranks 16th in the league.

Kraken vs. Maple Leafs Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Maple Leafs (-190) Kraken (+155) 6.5

