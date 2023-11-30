Kraken vs. Maple Leafs Injury Report Today - November 30
The Seattle Kraken's (8-10-5) injury report has three players listed as they prepare for their Thursday, November 30 matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs (11-6-3) at Scotiabank Arena, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET.
Seattle Kraken Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Andre Burakovsky
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Brandon Tanev
|LW
|Questionable
|Lower Body
|Jaden Schwartz
|C
|Questionable
|Lower Body
Toronto Maple Leafs Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Matt Murray
|G
|Out
|Hip
|John Klingberg
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Jake Muzzin
|D
|Out For Season
|Back
|Mark Giordano
|D
|Questionable
|Upper Body
|Timothy Liljegren
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Kraken vs. Maple Leafs Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Arena: Scotiabank Arena
Kraken Season Insights
- The Kraken have 64 goals this season (2.8 per game), 19th in the NHL.
- Seattle's total of 80 goals allowed (3.5 per game) ranks 30th in the league.
- Their -16 goal differential is 27th in the league.
Maple Leafs Season Insights
- Toronto ranks 15th in the NHL with 66 goals scored (3.3 per game).
- Their goal differential (0) ranks 16th in the league.
Kraken vs. Maple Leafs Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Maple Leafs (-190)
|Kraken (+155)
|6.5
