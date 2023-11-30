The Seattle Kraken travel to face the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday, November 30, with the Maple Leafs victorious in three consecutive games at home.

Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Kraken vs Maple Leafs Additional Info

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken have conceded 80 total goals this season (3.5 per game), 29th in the league.

The Kraken have 64 goals this season (2.8 per game), 19th in the NHL.

Over the last 10 contests, the Kraken are 4-4-2 (60.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Kraken have given up 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 30 goals over that span.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Vince Dunn 23 3 16 19 11 12 - Oliver Bjorkstrand 23 7 12 19 8 12 36.4% Eeli Tolvanen 23 5 10 15 8 7 37.5% Jaden Schwartz 23 8 7 15 6 14 61.4% Jared McCann 23 9 5 14 5 5 58.6%

Maple Leafs Stats & Trends

The Maple Leafs rank 18th in goals against, giving up 66 total goals (3.3 per game) in NHL action.

The Maple Leafs rank 16th in the league with 66 goals scored (3.3 per game).

In the past 10 games, the Maple Leafs are 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs have given up 35 goals (3.5 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) over that stretch.

Maple Leafs Key Players