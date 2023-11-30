The Toronto Maple Leafs host the Seattle Kraken at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on William Nylander, Vince Dunn and others in this outing.

Kraken vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Kraken vs. Maple Leafs Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken

Vince Dunn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Dunn has totaled three goals and 16 assists in 23 games for Seattle, good for 19 points.

Dunn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blackhawks Nov. 28 0 0 0 2 vs. Canucks Nov. 24 0 1 1 2 vs. Sharks Nov. 22 0 0 0 1 vs. Flames Nov. 20 1 1 2 4 at Canucks Nov. 18 0 0 0 1

Oliver Bjorkstrand Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

Oliver Bjorkstrand has helped lead the attack for Seattle this season with seven goals and 12 assists.

Bjorkstrand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blackhawks Nov. 28 0 0 0 2 vs. Canucks Nov. 24 0 0 0 4 vs. Sharks Nov. 22 1 3 4 2 vs. Flames Nov. 20 0 0 0 2 at Canucks Nov. 18 0 1 1 4

Eeli Tolvanen Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227)

Eeli Tolvanen has 15 points so far, including five goals and 10 assists.

Tolvanen Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blackhawks Nov. 28 0 0 0 4 vs. Canucks Nov. 24 0 0 0 2 vs. Sharks Nov. 22 2 1 3 3 vs. Flames Nov. 20 0 0 0 2 at Canucks Nov. 18 0 1 1 0

NHL Props Today: Toronto Maple Leafs

William Nylander Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

1.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

Nylander is one of Toronto's leading contributors (27 total points), having put up 12 goals and 15 assists.

Nylander Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Panthers Nov. 28 0 0 0 4 at Penguins Nov. 25 0 0 0 4 at Blackhawks Nov. 24 0 0 0 3 at Wild Nov. 19 1 1 2 3 at Red Wings Nov. 17 1 2 3 4

Auston Matthews Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

1.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

Auston Matthews has 14 goals and seven assists to total 21 points (1.1 per game).

Matthews Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Panthers Nov. 28 0 0 0 6 at Penguins Nov. 25 0 0 0 4 at Blackhawks Nov. 24 0 0 0 4 at Wild Nov. 19 1 1 2 2 at Red Wings Nov. 17 0 0 0 4

